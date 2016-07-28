BRIEF-Omeros confirms late-stage development plan for OMS721 with EMA

July 28 Omeros Corp

* Omeros corporation confirms oms721 phase 3 development plan with european medicines agency

* Initiation of enrollment in ahus phase 3 clinical trial is planned for late this year

* Omeros plans to commercialize oms721 initially for administration as a subcutaneous injection

* One single-arm, open-label phase 3 pivotal trial planned to support approval in both europe and u.s.