BRIEF-Omeros confirms late-stage development plan for OMS721 with EMA

BRIEF-Centerra Gold says 2016 gold production was 598,677 ounces
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
July 28 Omeros Corp
* Omeros corporation confirms oms721 phase 3 development plan with european medicines agency
* Initiation of enrollment in ahus phase 3 clinical trial is planned for late this year
* Omeros plans to commercialize oms721 initially for administration as a subcutaneous injection
* One single-arm, open-label phase 3 pivotal trial planned to support approval in both europe and u.s.
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production
* Says has secured a $35 million credit facility from Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l., Luxembourg