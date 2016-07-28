版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 21:37 BJT

BRIEF-Globex Mining finalizes acquisition of Francoeur, Arntfield mines

July 28 Globex Mining Enterprises Inc

* Globex finalizes acquisition of francoeur and arntfield gold mines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐