版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 23:35 BJT

BRIEF-Builders Firstsource - Board accepted resignations of David Barr and Michael Graff

July 28 Builders Firstsource

* On July 27, board accepted resignations of David Barr and Michael Graff from board

* Messrs. Barr and Graff are affiliated with Warburg Pincus Private Equity IX, L.P. Source - bit.ly/2aySAmn (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐