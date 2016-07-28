版本:
BRIEF-Quest Rare Minerals concludes contribution agreement with SDTC

July 28 Quest Rare Minerals Ltd:

* Has concluded a contribution agreement with Sustainable Development Technology Canada

* SDTC will commence disbursement of $4.9 million grant in accordance with milestones agreed with company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

