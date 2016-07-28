BRIEF-SkyPeople Fruit Juice announces formation of SkyPeople International Trading (HK) Ltd

July 28 Skypeople Fruit Juice Inc:

* Has formed Skypeople International Trading (HK) Limited, a subsidiary that has been incorporated in Hong Kong

* Skypeople Fruit Juice says unit to operate as a global trading and marketing platform to optimize Skypeople's Hedetang fruit juice product portfolio

* Skypeople International Trading (HK) Limited will be a unit indirectly held by co, after completion of required procedures