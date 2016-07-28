BRIEF-AIG UK announces new D&O coverage for residency and repatriation costs associated with Brexit

UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto hits 2016 iron ore guidance, 2017 target intact
* 4th quarter sales exceed output (Adds comment, other commodities details)
July 28 AIG UK:
* Announces new D&O coverage for residency and repatriation costs associated with Brexit
* D&O coverage will be added at no additional cost and with no deductible
* D&O policies will also cover costs not paid for by company for subsequent challenges to repatriation orders post Brexit
* EU executives covered by D&O whose applications for UK permanent residency are rejected before Brexit to have legal costs met to challenge decision
* Addition will also cover legal costs for UK nationals if their application for permanent residency in a member state of EU is rejected
* New addition to cover legal costs for executives living in uk, eu against repatriation order due to termination of UK's membership in EU
* Addition to D&O policies will cover costs not paid for by co for legal challenges if permanent residency applications is rejected pre-Brexit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* At current stage Galaxy project does not generate positive cash flows
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production