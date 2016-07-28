版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 23:03 BJT

BRIEF-Daetwyler says is considering options regarding offer for Premier Farnell

July 28 Daetwyler Holding AG :

* Notes announcements by boards of Avnet, Inc. and Premier Farnell regarding cash offer for Premier Farnell

* Is currently considering its options and will make further announcement in due course Source text - bit.ly/2aeCS05 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

