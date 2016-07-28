版本:
BRIEF-Datwyler says considering options after Avnet makes offer for Premier Farnell

July 28 Datwyler :

* Notes announcements today by boards of Avnet, Inc and Premier Farnell

* Datwyler is currently considering its options and will make a further announcement in due course as appropriate. Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

