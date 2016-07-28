版本:
BRIEF-PLDT plans to open two data centers this year - Nikkei

July 28 Nikkei -

* Philippine Long Distance Telecommunications Company plans to open two more data centers this year - Nikkei

* Philippine Long Distance Telephone hopes to open more data center or expand existing ones to bring capacity to around 10,000 racks next year - Nikkei Source : s.nikkei.com/2aMTCqP Further company coverage:

