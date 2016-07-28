Nestle says to collaborate with Samsung to explore nutrition science

ZURICH, July 28 Nestle said it is
teaming up with Samsung in a research project to
explore the potential of nutrition science and digital sensor
technologies.
The companies said on Thursday they are developing a new
digital health platform to provide individuals with more
personalised recommendations around nutrition, lifestyle and
fitness.
Health has become an increasing focus for Nestle in recent
years, generating estimated sales of about 4 billion Swiss
francs ($4.08 billion) out of Nestle's total 88.8 billion
francs in 2015.
The health business is also seen as faster growing and more
profitable than Nestle's traditional food and beverage
operations, which include Nescafe instant coffee and KitKat
chocolate bars.
($1 = 0.9811 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Revill)