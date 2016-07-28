BRIEF-Oceanagold reports fatality at Waihi gold mine in New Zealand

UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto hits 2016 iron ore guidance, 2017 target intact
* 4th quarter sales exceed output (Adds comment, other commodities details)
July 28 Oceanagold Corp :
* Oceanagold reports fatality at the Waihi gold mine in New Zealand
* Waihi operation has been suspended while investigation is conducted
* An underground mining operator was fatally injured following an incident on July 28
* Accident is currently under investigation and company is fully cooperating with police authorities
* In 2016, company expects to produce 385,000 to 425,000 ounces of gold from combined New Zealand and Didipio Operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* At current stage Galaxy project does not generate positive cash flows
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production