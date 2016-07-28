BRIEF-Hershey updates on 2016 operational optimization program

UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto hits 2016 iron ore guidance, 2017 target intact
* 4th quarter sales exceed output (Adds comment, other commodities details)
July 28 Hershey Co
* Hershey Co updates on 2016 operational optimization program - filing
* Hershey Co expects to incur pre-tax costs of about $120 mln over 3-yrs, including about $65 mln in non-cash asset-related incremental depreciation costs
* Hershey co says the operational optimization program is expected to drive annual savings of about $45 million by 2018
* Hershey Co - total pre-tax charges and costs for 2015 productivity initiative currently expected to be about $103 million
* Hershey co says remaining costs for 2015 productivity initiative are expected to be incurred in Q3 2016
* Source text: bit.ly/2akgXPD Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* 4th quarter sales exceed output (Adds comment, other commodities details)
* At current stage Galaxy project does not generate positive cash flows
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production