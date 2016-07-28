版本:
BRIEF-Adaptimmune gets priority medicines regulatory support for its Spear T-cell therapy

July 28 Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc :

* Adaptimmune receives access to priority medicines (PRIME) regulatory support for its Spear T-cell therapy targeting NY-ESO for treatment of soft tissue sarcoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

