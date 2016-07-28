BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Says in May sold business comprising an alliance with Reckitt Benckiser

July 28 (Reuters) -

* Bristol Myers Squibb - In May 2016, co sold the business comprising an alliance with Reckitt Benckiser Group including several OTC products sold primarily in Mexico and Brazil

* Bristol Myers Squibb - Reckitt exercised its option to acquire the business, including a manufacturing facility, for $317 million, resulting in a gain of $277 million Source text: bit.ly/2acCZFh (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)