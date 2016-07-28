版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 22:35 BJT

BRIEF-Lake Shore Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.11

July 28 Lake Shore Bancorp Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.11

* Qtrly net interest income $3.8 million versus $3.7 million Source - bit.ly/2a73nyx Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

