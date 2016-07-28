版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 22:36 BJT

BRIEF-Tootsie Roll Industries Qtrly earnings per share $0.018

July 28 Tootsie Roll Industries Inc

* Q2 sales fell 3 percent to $104.3 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.018 Source - bit.ly/2aeyAFK Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐