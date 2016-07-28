版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 22:37 BJT

BRIEF-Norman H. Pessin reports 4.3 pct stake in Cartesian

July 28 (Reuters) -

* Norman H. Pessin reports 4.3 pct stake in Cartesian Inc as of July 27, 2016 - SEC Filing

* Norman H. Pessin - Purchased Cartesian Inc shares based on belief that shares, when purchased, were undervalued Source - bit.ly/2ayJmqi Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐