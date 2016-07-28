BRIEF-Boeing says 14 new orders for week through July 26

July 28 Boeing Co :

* Boeing says 14 new orders consist of orders from Mauritania Airlines for one 737, unidentified customer(s) for 13 737s for week through July 26

* Says 14 new orders for the week through July 26

* Identified Malaysia Airlines for 25 737s previously listed as unidentified for the week through July 26

* In the changes category reduced 737 orders by two for the week through July 26