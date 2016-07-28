BRIEF-Recon Technology - Board resolved not to proceed with plan to acquire Qinghai Huayou

BRIEF-Centerra Gold says 2016 gold production was 598,677 ounces
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
July 28 Recon Technology Ltd
* Says on July 23, 2016, Board resolved not to proceed with plan to acquire Qinghai Huayou Downhole Technology Co., Ltd
* Terminated share purchase agreement between co, unit Recon Hengda Technology (Beijing) Co, QHHY, QHHY's shareholders
* Terminated share purchase agreement between co, unit Recon Hengda Technology (Beijing) Co, QHHY, QHHY's shareholders
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production
* Says has secured a $35 million credit facility from Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l., Luxembourg