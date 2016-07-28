BRIEF-Recon Technology - Board resolved not to proceed with plan to acquire Qinghai Huayou

July 28 Recon Technology Ltd

* Says on July 23, 2016, Board resolved not to proceed with plan to acquire Qinghai Huayou Downhole Technology Co., Ltd

* Terminated share purchase agreement between co, unit Recon Hengda Technology (Beijing) Co, QHHY, QHHY's shareholders

* Company faces no early termination penalties as a result of terminating agreements