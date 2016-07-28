版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五

BRIEF-Brown-Forman stockholders approve increase in Class A shares to implement stock split

July 28 Brown-forman Corp

* Forman stockholders approve increase in Class A shares to implement stock split

* To increase number of authorized shares of company's Class A common stock from 85 million to 170 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

