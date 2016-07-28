版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 01:39 BJT

BRIEF-Marcato reports 5.1 pct stake in Terex, to urge spinoff & restructuring- CNBC, citing source

July 28 (Reuters) -

* Marcato reports 5.1 pct stake in Terex, to urge spinoff & restructuring; Marcato supports Terex CEO - CNBC, citing source (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐