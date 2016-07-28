版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 02:32 BJT

BRIEF-Corridor Resources comments on recent events regarding oil and gas exploration on Anticosti island

July 28 Corridor Resources Inc:

* Corridor believes it is unlikely that Anticosti L.P.'s planned drilling program will be undertaken in 2016

* Corridor resources inc says comments on recent events regarding oil and gas exploration on Anticosti Island Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐