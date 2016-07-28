版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 02:51 BJT

BRIEF-Middleburg Financial says John C. Lee to succeed Joseph Boling as Chairman

July 28 Middleburg Financial Corp

* Says John C. Lee IV to succeed Joseph Boling as Chairman of Board of Directors

* Joseph Boling informed board of his decision to retire from his position as Chairman of Board, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

