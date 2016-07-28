版本:
BRIEF-Starbucks names Leanne Fremar as executive creative director

July 28 Starbucks :

* Names Leanne Fremar as executive creative director

* Most recently, Fremar served as Under Armour's senior vice president, executive creative director for its women's and concept divisions (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

