版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 04:21 BJT

BRIEF-Akcea Therapeutics Receives Orphan Designation in Europe for Volanesorsen for the Treatment of Familial Partial Lipodystrophy (FPL)

July 28 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Akcea Therapeutics receives orphan designation in Europe for Volanesorsen for the treatment of Familial Partial Lipodystrophy (FPL) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐