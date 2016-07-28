BRIEF-Akcea Therapeutics Receives Orphan Designation in Europe for Volanesorsen for the Treatment of Familial Partial Lipodystrophy (FPL)

UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto hits 2016 iron ore guidance, 2017 target intact
* 4th quarter sales exceed output (Adds comment, other commodities details)
July 28 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Akcea Therapeutics receives orphan designation in Europe for Volanesorsen for the treatment of Familial Partial Lipodystrophy (FPL) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* 4th quarter sales exceed output (Adds comment, other commodities details)
* At current stage Galaxy project does not generate positive cash flows
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production