版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 00:34 BJT

BRIEF-Westamerica Bancorp says approved a plan to repurchase up to 1.75 mln shares

July 28 Westamerica Bancorp

* Says approved a plan to repurchase, as conditions warrant, up to 1.75 million shares of company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐