BRIEF-Birchcliff Energy raises 2016 production guidance to 49,000 - 51,000 boe/d

July 28 Birchcliff Energy Ltd:

* Increased its 2016 annual average production guidance to 49,000 to 51,000 boe/d from 40,000 to 41,000 boe/d

* Expects that its net capital expenditures for 2016 will be increased by approximately $36.5 million to approximately $140 million.

* Revolving credit facilities have been amended to increase borrowing base to $950 million from $750 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: