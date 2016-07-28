版本:
2016年 7月 29日

BRIEF-Memex expects to report Q3 sales of $919 thousand

July 28 Memex Inc :

* Memex Inc. expects to report record sales in Q3-2016

* Expects to achieve revenue of $919 thousand for Q3 of 2016, representing an increase of 104% over same period a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

