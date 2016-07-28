BRIEF-Memex expects to report Q3 sales of $919 thousand

UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto hits 2016 iron ore guidance, 2017 target intact
* 4th quarter sales exceed output (Adds comment, other commodities details)
July 28 Memex Inc :
* Memex Inc. expects to report record sales in Q3-2016
* Expects to achieve revenue of $919 thousand for Q3 of 2016, representing an increase of 104% over same period a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* 4th quarter sales exceed output (Adds comment, other commodities details)
* At current stage Galaxy project does not generate positive cash flows
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production