BRIEF-Chipotle Mexican Grill announces it will open a new burger restaurant called "Tasty Made" this fall in Lancaster - CNBC

July 28 (Reuters) -

* Chipotle Mexican Grill announces it will open a new burger restaurant called "Tasty Made" this fall in Lancaster - CNBC Source text: (bit.ly/2atH6h9) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

