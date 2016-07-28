版本:
BRIEF-Hornby Bay Mineral files claim in Court against Copper Mountain Mine

July 28 Hornby Bay Mineral

* Hornby bay mineral says filed a claim in supreme court of british columbia against copper mountain mine

* Claim requests special damages for non-payment of due royalties and general damages for breach of contract Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

