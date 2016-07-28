BRIEF-Mitsubishi UFJ Trust to buy U.S. mutual fund custodian - Nikkei

July 28 (Reuters) -

* Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking will acquire Rydex Fund Services for about 20 billion yen ($190 million) as early as this year - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi UFJ Trust is expected to ink a share purchase agreement soon with Guggenheim Partners, a asset management co that owns Rydex - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2a7oVLJ) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )