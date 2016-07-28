BRIEF-CHS Inc enters sale and contribution agreement

UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto hits 2016 iron ore guidance, 2017 target intact
* 4th quarter sales exceed output (Adds comment, other commodities details)
July 28 CHS Inc :
* On July 22, entered sale and contribution agreement, by and among company, CHS Capital, LLC and Cofina Funding, LLC
* Pursuant to the sale agreement,co, CHS Capital will,, assign, sell,contribute rights to certain loans and receivables, assets to Cofina Funding
* Receivables financing agreement with Cofina Funding, as seller, Victory Receivables ,Nieuw Amsterdam Receivables Corp B.V. as conduit purchasers
* Pursuant to receivables financing agreement, Cofina funding will sell, assign up to aggregate amount of $850 million of assets to conduit purchasers
* Receivables financing agreement also with Rabobank as a committed purchaser, Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., New York Branch, as a purchaser agent
* Under receivables financing agreement, Cofina Funding will sell up to aggregate of $850 million of assets also to committed purchasers,purchaser agents Source text - bit.ly/2aNd2M8 (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* At current stage Galaxy project does not generate positive cash flows
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production