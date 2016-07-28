BRIEF-Eli Lilly says got civil investigative demand from U.S. Attorney's office for southern district of New York

July 28 Eli Lilly

* Received a civil investigative demand from the u.s. attorney's office for southern district of New York - Filing

* Civil investigative demand related to documents and information relating to our contracts with, services performed by and payments to pharmacy benefit managers- filing

* Eli Lilly says "we are cooperating with this investigation" Source text: bit.ly/2atPwoI Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)