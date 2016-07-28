版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 02:02 BJT

BRIEF-Southwest Airlines Co sets quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share

July 28 Southwest Airlines Co

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.10per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

