BRIEF-Teamsters says Allegiant Air pilots ratified union contract with Allegiant Travel

July 28 Teamsters:

* Allegiant Air pilots, represented by Teamsters Local 1224, ratified their first union contract with Allegiant Travel Co on July 28 Further company coverage:

