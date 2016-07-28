BRIEF-Piedmont Natural Gas Company says issued $300 million 3.64% senior notes due 2046

July 28 Piedmont Natural Gas Company Inc

* Says issued $300 million in aggregate principal amount of its 3.64% senior notes due 2046

* Senior notes will mature on November 1, 2046 and will bear interest from July 28, 2016 at the rate of 3.64%/year