版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 02:34 BJT

BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp Montana posts qtrly EPS of $0.32

July 28 Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc :

* Eagle Bancorp Montana earns a record $1.3 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in 2Q16; increases regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per share and announces stock repurchase plan

* Qtrly net interest margin 3.31 pct

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.32

* Qtrly net interest income $4.9 million versus $4.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐