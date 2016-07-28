BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp Montana posts qtrly EPS of $0.32

UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto hits 2016 iron ore guidance, 2017 target intact
* 4th quarter sales exceed output (Adds comment, other commodities details)
July 28 Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc :
* Eagle Bancorp Montana earns a record $1.3 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in 2Q16; increases regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per share and announces stock repurchase plan
* Qtrly net interest margin 3.31 pct
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.32
* Qtrly net interest income $4.9 million versus $4.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 4th quarter sales exceed output (Adds comment, other commodities details)
* At current stage Galaxy project does not generate positive cash flows
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production