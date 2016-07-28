版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 02:39 BJT

BRIEF-Dealnet Capital says renews renewed existing securitization facility

July 28 Dealnet Capital Corp :

* Dealnet's new funding capacity exceeds $100 million

* Company renewed an existing securitization facility with a Schedule 1 Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐