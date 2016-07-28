版本:
BRIEF-NXP Semiconductors announces pricing of senior unsecured notes offering

July 28 Nxp Semiconductors Nv

* NXP announces pricing of senior unsecured notes offering

* NXP Semiconductors - Pricing of offering by its subsidiaries of a tap issue for $500 million principal amount of existing 4.125% senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

