公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五

BRIEF-Baker Hughes sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share

July 28 Baker Hughes Inc

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

