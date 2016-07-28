版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 06:21 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns AA1 rating to Apple Inc senior unsecured note issuance

July 28 Moody's on Apple Inc senior unsecured note issuance -

* Moody's assigns AA1 rating to Apple Inc. senior unsecured note issuance; outlook stable Source text for Eikon:

