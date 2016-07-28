版本:
BRIEF-Citigroup announces approximately eur1.1 billion redemption of 4.75% fixed/floating rate

July 28 Citigroup Inc

* Citigroup announces approximately EUR1.1 billion redemption of 4.75% fixed / floating rate callable subordinated notes due May 2017

* Says redemption date for notes is August 31, 2016

* Citigroup's Basel III Tier 2 capital will not be affected by planned redemption Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

