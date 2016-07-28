BRIEF-Align Technology announces Q2 2016 results

July 28 Align Technology Inc

* Align Technology Inc says Q2 revenues up 28.6% Year Over-Year to $269.4 million

* Qtrly diluted eps $0.62

* Align technology announces Q2 2016 results

* Sees Q3 net revenues in range of $267.2 million to $273.5 million

* Sees Q3 diluted EPS in range of $0.49 to $0.52

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $258.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $259.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)