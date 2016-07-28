BRIEF-PRA Health Sciences Q2 GAAP net income per diluted share $0.60

July 28 Pra Health Sciences Inc

* Says $394.2 million of service revenue in Q2, 17.3 pct constant currency growth compared to Q2 of 2015

* Q2 GAAP net income per diluted share increased 200.0 pct to $0.60 per diluted share

* Qtrly adjusted net income per share was $0.63

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $381.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S