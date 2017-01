BRIEF-Neos Therapeutics Announces Successful Completion of Bioequivalence Bridging Study for Cotempla XR-ODT

July 28 Neos Therapeutics Inc

* Neos Therapeutics announces successful completion of bioequivalence bridging study for Cotempla XR-ODT (Methylphenidate Extended-Release Orally Disintegrating tablet)

* Look forward to re-submitting new drug application to fda for Cotempla XR-ODT by end of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)