BRIEF-Pfizer announces positive top-line results from Phase 3 Maintenance Trial of Oral XELJANZ

July 28 Pfizer Inc :

* No new or unexpected safety findings for Tofacitinib were observed in study

* Pfizer announces positive top-line results from pivotal phase 3 maintenance trial of oral Xeljanz (Tofacitinib Citrate) in ulcerative colitis

* Octave sustain study showed patients in remission at week 52, primary efficacy endpoint greater in Tofacitinib 5 and 10 mg bid groups versus placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

