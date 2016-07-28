BRIEF-Pfizer announces positive top-line results from Phase 3 Maintenance Trial of Oral XELJANZ

July 28 Pfizer Inc :

* No new or unexpected safety findings for Tofacitinib were observed in study

* Pfizer announces positive top-line results from pivotal phase 3 maintenance trial of oral Xeljanz (Tofacitinib Citrate) in ulcerative colitis

* Octave sustain study showed patients in remission at week 52, primary efficacy endpoint greater in Tofacitinib 5 and 10 mg bid groups versus placebo