版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 04:26 BJT

BRIEF-Casella Waste Systems says qtrly revenues were $144.7 mln

July 29 Casella Waste Systems Inc

* Qtrly revenues were $144.7 million for quarter, up $1.0 million, or 0.7%, from same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐