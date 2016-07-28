BRIEF-US Ecology posts Q2 earnings per share of $0.41

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
July 28 US Ecology Inc
* US Ecology announces second quarter 2016 results
* Total revenue for Q2 of 2016 of $122.4 million was down from $139.7 million
* Q2 qtrly earnings per share of $0.41 per diluted share
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $122.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY earnings per share $1.80 to $1.95
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance