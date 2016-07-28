BRIEF-First Business Financial Services posts Q2 earnings $0.43/shr

July 28 First Business Financial Services Inc

* First Business reports second quarter 2016 net income of $3.7 million on record top line revenue

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.43

* Qtrly net interest income of $15.7 mln increased 1.3 pct compared to linked quarter

* Says net interest margin measured 3.59 pct for Q2 of 2016, compared to 3.61 pct for Q2 of 2015