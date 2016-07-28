BRIEF-First Business Financial Services posts Q2 earnings $0.43/shr

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
July 28 First Business Financial Services Inc
* First Business reports second quarter 2016 net income of $3.7 million on record top line revenue
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.43
* Qtrly net interest income of $15.7 mln increased 1.3 pct compared to linked quarter
* Says net interest margin measured 3.59 pct for Q2 of 2016, compared to 3.61 pct for Q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance