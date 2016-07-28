BRIEF-CBOE Holdings increases dividend to $0.25/shr for Q3

July 28 CBOE Holdings Inc

* CBOE Holdings declares increased third-quarter 2016 dividend

* New dividend represents a 9 percent increase compared to prior quarter's dividend of $0.23 per share

* Declared an increased dividend of $0.25 per share for Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)